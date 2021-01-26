Cowichan Tribes members are allegedly being refused services and food deliveries by local businesses and are experiencing racism after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported on the reserve.

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour tells CTV News that when he started hearing about the incidents unfolding last week, his first reaction was anger.

“Just because we are First Nation shouldn’t single us out,” he said. “You don’t refuse service because they’re a Cowichan Tribes member.”

Seymour said there seems to be a misunderstanding around their shelter-in-place order that the First Nation enacted after being transparent about COVID-19 cases.

“We are not on lockdown, we are not locking up our community members. We are trying to slow down the spread of this disease,” he said. “For Cowichan (Tribes) to shut down all our roads, we would shut the island down. I mean, the highway goes through the reserve.”

Racist comments towards Cowichan Tribes members started surfacing online in early January after the community was transparent with its case numbers. The mayor of North Cowichan wrote he was “extremely concerned” and “pissed off” by the comments at the time.

The shelter-at-home order is asking members to stay at home as much as possible. Barriers and checkpoints have been set up on the borders of the reserve to ensure that access in and out of the nation is for essential reasons only.

The order, which was first issued on Jan. 6, states that a person may be present in the restricted areas if they are “delivering goods to a home or a member-owned business on the restricted area.”

Outside of the reserve, Seymour says that some businesses have been clearly stating that they will not accept Cowichan Tribes customers.

“They actually put signs on their doors that if you’re a Cowichan Tribes member you will not be served,” he said.

He was also concerned with an incident where a person was asked if they were a Cowichan Tribes member during a series of usual COVID-19 health questions.

“It’s fine for them to ask the medical questions. If a community member walks in and their first question is, ‘Are you a Cowichan Tribes member?’. That is not OK. That is racism,” he said.

A joint letter was issued by the mayors of Duncan and North Cowichan as well as the chief, calling out businesses for this behaviour and telling them to educate themselves on the shelter-in-place order.

“(The) majority of other stores understand what we are trying to do. They don't mean to sound like they are racist, but they realize we are all part of one community,” he said.

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples says businesses have started putting Hul’q’umi’num welcome signs in their windows to show their support for members.

“It’s very important to really stand together and speak with one voice that this is not acceptable where we live,” said Staples.

On Monday, Murray Rankin, the Minister for Ingenious Relations and Reconciliation in B.C., said racism has no place in British Columbia.

“Whenever incidents like this take place we have to stand up as a community and denounce them,” he said. “There’s no place for people denying service, restaurant food, deliveries on the reserve because of race. It’s simply not acceptable.”

Rankin said these incidents show that racism still exists in Canada.

“We have to do better,” he said.

Chief Seymour said one of the businesses came forward to apologize and said their service will continue on the reserve.

Cowichan Tribes is no longer releasing their number of COVID-19 cases, but the chief said 69 per cent of people who had COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

The shelter in place will remain until Feb. 5.