Duncan council decides to 'retire' town crier position
A Vancouver Island city has decided to move on from its symbolic town crier position, citing a need to "re-evaluate the practices and symbolism of the past."
Duncan's city council said in a news release Friday that it has re-evaluated its city ambassador position, which has been filled by a town crier in traditional British regalia since 1995.
“Everything has its time and at this time, council has made the decision to retire the position of town crier,” said Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples, in the release.
“As we move into the future, the City of Duncan looks forward to working with our neighbours and community to create a new city ambassador role to represent the city at events and greet our many visitors.”
The release noted that town criers have been found in North America since Europeans began colonizing the continent, and persisted into the 20th century in some places, before transitioning into a more symbolic role.
City councillors and staff thanked current town crier Ben Buss and his predecessor Robert Alexander for their service.
"Their regalia and cries will live on in many for years to come," the council said in its release.
-
Man falls to his death after police called to 'disturbance' in Coquitlam, IIO investigatingBritish Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man fell to his death while police were present at a home in Coquitlam early Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Health Authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Lloydminster casinoThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a casino in Lloydminster.
-
2 homes destroyed by fire in southwest CalgaryTwo homes and one detached garage in the southwest community of Woodbine went up in flames Sunday afternoon.
-
Farmers struggling to produce quality crops amid droughtIt may have rained for a short stretch Saturday, but farmers will need much more than they got to salvage their fast-dying crops.
-
'We want to celebrate our liberation': Guelph honours its Black history on Emancipation DayThe Guelph Black Heritage Society held a special celebration in the city Sunday to mark Canada's first Emancipation Day.
-
Family speaks out about racism after people throw garbage at grandmothers and kids in Surrey parkFamily members of those targeted with racist comments are questioning how the RCMP handled the incident.
-
Oliver Square no more, shopping centre rebrands to 'Unity Square'A shopping centre in Edmonton changed its exterior signage and online branding to remove ‘Oliver’ from its name.
-
Police recover body from Sparrow Lake in GravenhurstOPP say they have found a body in Sparrow Lake that they believe is in relation to a missing person investigation.
-
Coyote attacks woman in Stanley Park during B.C. Day long weekendThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a woman was attacked and suffered scratches to her shoulders and upper back.