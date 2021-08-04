Duncan Davies announced as LaSalle’s new chief of police

The LaSalle Police Services Board announced Wednesday 30-year law enforcement veteran Duncan Davies has been appointed the new Chief of Police.

Davies has been serving as the acting chief of police for the past six months. Mayor Marc Bondy announced the position would be permanent effective Aug. 1.

“After a thorough recruitment process, we are confident that Duncan Davies has the experience and expertise that the LaSalle Police Services Board was seeking,” said Bondy. “Chief Davies has been an integral part of the LaSalle Police Service for 25 years. We are certain that he will serve the residents with the same commitment and professionalism he has demonstrated in his positions leading up to this point.”

Davies has 30 years of experience in law enforcement with the last 25 years in LaSalle. Before stepping in as acting chief following the retirement of Chief John Leontowicz in January, Davies worked in the Community Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

LaSalle Police Services Board Announces New Chief of Police. Please join us in congratulating Chief Duncan Davies on his appointment.



LaSalle Police Services Board Media Releasehttps://t.co/4gGI9ztlKy



LaSalle Police Service Media Releasehttps://t.co/sXvt4gfizL pic.twitter.com/Z3tIsHQAdk

In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in community patrol and in 2017 he went back to criminal investigations as detective sergeant before being promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in 2019.

He was responsible for tailoring and managing software to meet the needs of the police service as the administer of the service’s records management system for the last 23 years.

“I have always considered myself fortunate to be employed by the Town of LaSalle in service to the community. For me, the policing profession goes beyond a job - it is truly a "calling" doing what is right and leading by example. I believe that it is essential for the right person to be in the right place at the right time to do the right thing for the right reason,” said Davies. “I am very thankful to the LaSalle Police Services Board for their confidence and ongoing support in choosing me to lead the fine members of the Service as we effectively interact with one another in resolving conflict, building bridges and improving relationships while navigating our current and future challenges together.”