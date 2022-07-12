Duncan Keith announces NHL retirement

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith made his NHL retirement official on Tuesday.

TSN reported his decision to retire last Friday.

Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, had one year left in his contract.

The defenceman played 16 seasons in Chicago and one in Edmonton after he was traded in the summer of 2021.

Keith, 38, also won one Conn Smythe and two Norris awards.

The Oilers will hold a press conference with Keith at Rogers Place at 1 p.m.

