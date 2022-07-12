Duncan Keith announces NHL retirement
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith made his NHL retirement official on Tuesday.
TSN reported his decision to retire last Friday.
Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, had one year left in his contract.
The defenceman played 16 seasons in Chicago and one in Edmonton after he was traded in the summer of 2021.
Keith, 38, also won one Conn Smythe and two Norris awards.
The Oilers will hold a press conference with Keith at Rogers Place at 1 p.m.
Watch on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Island Health asks pregnant women to relocate off Salt Spring Island amid staffing shortageExpecting families are being asked to relocate off Salt Spring Island to other nearby communities amid a midwife shortage at the B.C. Gulf Island's only hospital.
-
New cruise route will take you from Toronto to New York CityTo avoid the chaos unraveling at Toronto Pearson Airport, travellers can opt to take a luxury boat ride to New York City instead.
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warningEnvironment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of WindsorThe Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ManitobaManitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study findsVaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
-
$18,000 in counterfeit cash seized in KenoraA 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit cash in the Kenora, Ont., area.
-
Investigation into fatal crane collapse in Kelowna 'well-advanced' but not complete: WorkSafeBCOne year after a crane collapsed at a Kelowna, B.C., construction site killing five workers, WorkSafeBC says a multi-pronged investigation is still ongoing.
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirmsSomeone in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for monkeypox, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.