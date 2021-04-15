Duncan street briefly evacuated during afternoon standoff

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are thanking community members for their patience after a block of Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan was evacuated during a standoff on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began around 4 p.m. after RCMP received a report that a person may be in distress.

Police say a local resident was visiting their friend's house to drop off some food when their friend appeared to be upset. The resident asked their friend if they were OK, and they said they were not, at which point the homeowner's adult son began yelling at the visitor to leave.

That's when the visitor called police, who went to the home to try to speak with the people inside. Mounties say they confirmed that two people were inside of the home, however they were not allowed inside the property.

"The members made a decision to back away from the house to not rile the agitated man anymore," said North Cowichan RCMP detachment commander Insp. Chris Bear in a release Thursday.

"For the safety of all of those in the nearby area, Cowichan Lake Road was blocked, and some nearby residents in an apartment were evacuated," he said.

Police say negotiators attended the home and tried to convince the agitated man to exit the house. After nearly three and a half hours of negotiation, the man refused to leave the home, say police, and RCMP officers entered the house "to ensure the safety of all of the residents."

Once Mounties entered the home, police say a brief struggle between the agitated man and officers occurred before the man was taken into custody. He was then taken to hospital for treatment and a medical evaluation.

Meanwhile, the homeowner also received medical treatment, though they did not suffer injuries during the altercation, say police.

"The complainant did the absolute proper thing in calling the RCMP in this situation," said Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau. "Their decision to immediately call police allowed two people in need of immediate medical attention to get necessary treatment."

Inside the home, investigators say they seized several knives and a firearm that was not loaded.

Mounties say they're grateful to the community for their patience while the incident was underway and nearby residents were displaced.