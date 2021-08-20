Dundas Place offers free events this Saturday

If you're looking for fun, free events this Saturday, Dundas Place has you covered.

The second annual Arts Festival will take place from 10am – 5pm featuring art, live music, demonstrations, and sidewalk sales.

Between 11am – 5pm, a free scavenger hunt will take place between Clarence and Wellington. Guests will receive 10 clues with only 15 minutes to play to have the chance to a variety of prizes.

Vintage on the Block taking place at the Dundas Street Vintage Street Market between Richmond and Wellington will include 25 vendors, live music and food between 4pm and 10pm.

In partnership with the London Jazz Hub, Friday Night Jazz brings together London's best jazz artists to perform free concerts for visitors to enjoy. This Saturday, enjoy jazz from 6pm – 8pm at the corner of Dundas and Clarence.

For more information, visit Downtown London's website.