Dung Ah Town Winter Festival resumes after wind delay

The first annual Dung Ah Town Winter Festival took place in downtown London, Ont. Sunday after high winds delayed the event a day earlier.

Vendors, storytellers and performers from Black and Indigenous communities, along with people of colour came together to share their cultures.

“I love it, I love how it’s very cultural, I love that it’s downtown, I love that the market scene is really becoming more of an industry,” said vendor Taylor McConnell of Found in Nature Creations.

Dung Ah Town Winter Festival organizer Lauri Morrison said they want to encourage people to shop locally this Christmas.

“When COVID hit we realized how many small businesses were out there,” she said. “A lot more people found their creativity, found their ‘it’ so to speak, so we want to help showcase that as much as possible.”