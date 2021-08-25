Dunnville man, 61, charged in fatal collision involving tractor
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
A 61-year-old man from Dunnville has been charged in a fatal collision involving a tractor last month in Wilmot Township.
The crash happened on Sandhills Road around 4:45 p.m. on July 16. Police said the tractor was travelling on the road, pulling a grain trailer. The tractor hit the side of the bridge going over Highway 7/8 and flipped.
The 64-year-old passenger was ejected and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 61-year-old driver wasn't injured. He was charged with dangerous operation causing death.
