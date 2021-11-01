Durham officer charged in connection with alleged gun pointing during traffic stop
A Durham police officer is facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm during a traffic stop over the summer.
Durham police said the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on July 17 near Highway 48, west of Highway 12 in Beaverton.
According to police, there was an altercation during the traffic stop.
The officer was subsequently suspended pending an investigation.
On Nov. 1, he was arrested in connection with the incident.
Durham police said 24-year-old Matthew Lowe has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and pointing a firearm.
Lowe has been a constable with North Division for just over two years, police said.
He has been released on an undertaking.
Police are asking anyone with new information about the incident to contact the Durham Police Professional Standards Unit.
