Durham police arrest Mississauga man, teenaged girl in human trafficking investigation

Durham police have made two arrests in connection with a human trafficking investigation launched in November.

On Nov. 18, officers launched an investigation at an Oshawa hotel where a 16-year-old girl was being trafficked for sexual services in the Greater Toronto Area.

Following the investigation, Durham police arrested 33-year-old Mississauga resident Nicholas Hill and a 15-year-old female Toronto resident.

Hill is facing seven charges, including one count of trafficking in persons under 18 years by exercising control, two counts of permitting a person under 18 years of age on premise for prohibited sexual activity, one count of materially benefitting from sexual services provided by a person under 18 years, one count of advertising another person’s sexual services, one count of procuring or exercising control over a person under 18 and one count of financially or materially benefit trafficking a person under 18.

The 15-year-old female, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing five charges, including one count of trafficking in persons under 18 years by exercising control, one count of advertising another person’s sexual services, one count of procuring or exercising control over a person under 18, one count of financially or materially benefit trafficking person under 18 and one count of materially benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 years.

The charges have not yet been proven in court. Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Durham investigators want to ensure there are no additional victims. Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5698.