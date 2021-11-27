Worker dies after being pinned under rail car in Pickering

A worker has died after becoming pinned under a rail car in Pickering Saturday evening.

The accident happened along the GO Lakeshore East line train tracks near Bayly Street and West Shore Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m.

“Several units, fire, and ambulance arrived on scene located the male trapped under what appears to be a gravel car being used to repair the tracks. At that time, the male had no vital signs,” Durham police Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayner said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the worker was pronounced dead.

"Currently, we are working on extracting the male from underneath the rail car," Rayner said.

It is not known what caused the equipment to tip over.

"This is a gravel truck that is designed to release gravel from the bottom. Unfortunately, it seems that wasn't the case and tipped over while the male was beside it," Rayner said.

Metrolinx confirmed the fatal incident in a statement, saying it involved a ballast car.

“This is devastating news. Our first priority is the safety of our staff – and our hearts go out to the loved ones of this worker,” the statement read.

“As with all serious incidents, there will be a full investigation. Metrolinx is fully cooperating with all investigators. As the investigation into this incident is ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time.”

The worker killed was employed by a company contracted by Metrolinx, the agency said.

GO Transit shut down train service on the Lakeshore East line this weekend for track work.