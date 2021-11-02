Durham police investigating suspicious death of elderly woman

Durham police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman in Oshawa.

Authorities were called to an address on Phillip Murray Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Forensic investigators are currently on scene.

Police did not provide any further details and said more information is to come.

Members of @DRPSCEDiv are currently onscene at an address on Phillip Murray Ave in Oshawa for a suspicious death of an elderly female. Forensic Investigators are onscene. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/BYGQHGM3z2