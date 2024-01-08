Durham police issue warning after man falls through ice in Port Perry while fishing

Police in Durham Region are issuing a warning about the dangers of frozen bodies of water after a man fell through the ice on an Ontario lake and was trapped from the chest down for 30 minutes.

In a news release issued Monday, Durham Regional Police said officers were called to Water and North streets for a water rescue on Lake Scugog, north of Oshawa, on Jan. 5.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they discovered a male who was fishing on the lake and had fallen through the ice.

According to police, the male was trapped in chest-high, ice-cold water and was unable to free himself for more than 30 minutes.

“Officers were able to get a rescue bag and rope to the male, pulling him from the hole in the ice back to the shore,” police said.

The male was transported to hospital, but the extent of his injuries were not disclosed by police.

Images from the scene shared by police show a body-sized hole in the ice near a boat ramp on the lake shore amid a number of the fisher’s strewn supplies.

Police used Friday’s incident as an opportunity to remind the public of the dangers of frozen bodies of water.

“Frozen water does not mean the ice is load bearing,” police said. “These accidents are preventable. Avoid injuries and possibly death by staying away and off any bodies of frozen water this season.”

Durham police have a number of tips on their website about ice safety, which can be viewed here. Among other precautions, police advised:

NO ICE IS SAFE ICE

Never assume any ice is safe, even thick ice can be weak and it's appearance can be misleading

ALWAYS WEAR A PERSONAL FLOTATION DEVICE

Dress appropriately and bring a buddy

REMEMBER THESE NUMBERS