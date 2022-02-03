Durham police officer charged with 13 firearm-related offences

An officer with Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is facing numerous charges after investigators seized three prohibited firearms and multiple other "prohibited devices."

The 45-year-old officer, who’s been with the service since 2003, was taken into custody at his Oshawa residence on Feb. 1 following a joint investigation between DRPS and the Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit.

The officer, who was identified by police as Kenneth Boone, was off-duty at the time.

Boone has been charged with 13 firearms-related offences, including one count of careless storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized and one count of importing a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Boone has been released on an undertaking, says DRPS. The charges have not been proven in court.

Officials say that before his arrest, the officer worked within the traffic services branch. He will now be assigned to administrative duties, the force said.

Anyone with new information regarding this investigation is asked to contact DRPS at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 4370.

