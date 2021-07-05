Durham police searching for teenage girl last heard from in June

Investigators from the Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS) are searching for a sixteen-year-old girl from Oshawa who hasn’t been seen or heard from since June.

Alexia Hawkins was last seen in the Oshawa area last month, says DRPS, and has not been heard from since June 30.

According to DRPS, the missing teen has ties to the Greater Toronto Area and is known to frequent the downtown Oshawa area.

Hawkins is described by DRPS as a white female, standing at five-foot-five-inches tall, with a slim build and long brown/reddish hair. She also has a nose ring and braces.

Police say she has not made contact with friends or family members and that there are concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Hawkins is asked to contact their local police service.

