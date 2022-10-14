Durham school board investigating after Ajax school teacher allegedly used racial slur in class
Durham District School Board has launched an investigation into an incident at an Ajax school after a teacher allegedly used a racial slur in the classroom.
The incident happened at Viola Desmond Public School.
“We are taking this matter very seriously, and an occasional teacher is currently teaching this class while we conduct an investigation,” the school board said in a statement Friday evening.
The board added that support is being offered to students affected by the incident and thanked those who reported it.
“Racist slurs and all forms of discrimination under the Human Rights Code cause harm and are unacceptable in our learning and working environments, and we are taking steps to address this situation,” the board said.
According to the school’s website, it opened in Sept. 2018 and is named after Canadian civil rights icon Viola Desmond.
-
What happened to BramptonU? New audit reveals $500k spent on failed proposalThe City of Brampton spent more than half a million dollars putting together a proposal for a university that never went past the planning stage, according to a partial forensic audit that was ultimately halted before its completion.
-
This is how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in OttawaThe cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa inched closer to $2,000 a month in September, as renters saw a double-digit increase in rental rates.
-
Three arrested after police seize catalytic converters, motorcycle in CambridgeThree Cambridge residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home.
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study findsPlaying videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries after crash in GriesbachA person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Edmonton Friday evening.
-
'Freezing this winter': Some analysts worry about high heating costsSoaring diesel prices are sparking worry about what people will have to pay to heat their homes this winter.
-
Advance voting numbers up as Vancouver's mayoral race tightensMore people have voted early in this year's municipal election compared to the 2018 election, according to numbers from Vancouver and Surrey.
-
MacEwan University creates artist-in-residence program honouring Gene ZwozdeskyMacEwan University established a new program to help deepen connections between Ukraine and Canada while honouring a former MLA.
-
OPP charge Bolton man with assaultProvincial police have charged a Bolton man in connection to multiple harassment complaints earlier this month.