Dustin Wolf and Matthew Coronato to make their NHL debuts with the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks have both been eliminated from the playoffs, but that doesn't mean there are no good news stories heading into their matchup Wednesday night.

Two of the Flames' top prospects will make their National Hockey League debuts.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf was born in Gilroy, Calif., just outside San Jose, and grew up cheering for the Sharks.

He says making his NHL debut against them is a dream come true.

"I'm trying to maybe downplay it a little bit, but you know, obviously, I'm pretty excited," the 21-year-old said.

"You dream of this moment your entire life and for the day to finally come, it's pretty special and you try to take it all in.

"I think it's a pretty special opportunity and I want to take full advantage of it."

THIS START IS EARNED

All Wolf has done since joining the Flames organization is win.

In his two years with the American Hockey League, his combined record is 74-18 and 6.

Head coach Darryl Sutter says Wolf earned this start.

"He's for sure the MVP in my books of not only their team, but I think it's close to the league MVP when you look at what they've done, in terms of goals against, his record and the amount of minutes and games he's played. It's great for him," Sutter said.

CORONATO ALSO MAKING HIS DEBUT

Matthew Coronato will also make his debut for the Flames on Wednesday night.

He'll play on a line with Nazem Kadri and Jakob Pelletier.

Coronato has been with the Flames since his college team in Harvard got eliminated in the NCAA playoffs.

He says he's also dreamed about this moment.

"Feeling good," the 20-year-old said.

"These guys have been awesome with helping me feel comfortable, so I've been here for a few weeks and feel good around the guys, which has helped a lot."

GLIMPSE INTO THE FUTURE

Pelletier made his debut with the Flames earlier this season and knows what Wolf and Coronato are going through.

He had these words of advice:

"Enjoy it," the 22-year-old said.

"Since we were three or five, the main goal is to play here, right? For both of them, it's their first game, so just enjoy."

PROUD PARENTS

Both Coronato and Wolf will have their parents at Wednesday night's game against the Sharks.

"It means everything," Coronato said.

"They've done so much to help me get to this point, so them being able to get out here definitely means a tonne."

"Super thankful for my family and, you know, super excited they can be here for this moment with me … hopefully the first of many," Wolf added.

Puck drop for Wednesday night's game is a little after 8 p.m.