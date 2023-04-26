Dustup at dump in Elliot Lake as suspect refuses to leave, rams police cruiser

A 25-year-old resident of Elliot Lake has been charged after an altercation at the landfill site in the community this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday they were called to the scene off Scott Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday because a man wouldn’t leave at the landfill’s closing time.

“The complainant had reported a man was on the property collecting material and refusing to leave at closing time,” police said.

“The property manager and police spoke to the male at length, but he was refusing to cooperate. The man was very irate as he was yelling and screaming obscenities.”

At that point, police said the suspect got into his “antique” jeep and began revving the engine.

“The man then drove at a high rate of speed directly at a police cruiser and intentionally rammed it on the driver's side,” the release said.

“After that, he ran over a stop sign and re-entered the landfill site. He then retrieved a shovel from the front of his jeep and threatened to kill police as he swung it towards officers.”

Eventually, police resolved the situation peacefully and the man was arrested.

He is now charged with assault causing bodily harm, three counts of assaulting police with a weapon, resisting police, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation, mischief and failing to leave the premises when directed.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Wednesday.