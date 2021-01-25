Dutch politicians on Monday condemned rioters who clashed with police in about 10 towns and cities across the Netherlands on the second night of a coronavirus curfew and authorities feared more unrest overnight. Canadian crude-by-rail exports surge 87% to 170,000 barrels per day in November Canadian exports of crude oil by rail jumped 87 per cent in November as oil production rose in Western Canada amid limited pipeline capacity for heavy crude. Provincial inspectors issue 24 fines following big box blitz in Ottawa Provincial inspectors handed out two dozen fines to businesses in Ottawa during a COVID-19 safety blitz this past weekend. Sudburian returning from international travel may have brought back more infectious strain of COVID An even more infectious strain of COVID-19 could be in Greater Sudbury, the health unit said Monday, after it was detected in a traveller returning to Canada.