Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to block roads and supermarket distribution centers, sparking fears of store food shortages in the latest actions through a summer of discontent in the country's lucrative agricultural sector.
Hate-motivated graffiti found in CambridgeWaterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti that was spray-painted on a sidewalk in the area of East Street and Elliott Street in Cambridge.
Calgary police catch 17-year-old driving 170 km/h on Stoney TrailCalgary police say a teenage driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h on Stoney Trail N.E. over the weekend.
Body found on QEII Highway north of AirdrieRCMP investigators are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found dead on the QEII Highway north of Airdrie early Monday morning.
Fire truck stolen from scene in Surrey, B.C., driven to another cityOfficials say someone stole a fire truck from a scene in Surrey, B.C., and drove it out of the city.
P.E.I. Province House revealed after 4 years covered in canvasThe first three panels dropped in dramatic fashion to reveal the long hidden face of Prince Edward Island’s Province House.
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic salesThe CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
Possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach, Sudbury's health unit warnsHealth officials in Sudbury are investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach on Lake Ramsey in Sudbury.
Winnipeg man stole and crashed a car, bit officer during arrest: policeWinnipeg police have charged a man after investigators say he stole a car, crashed it and bit an officer while being arrested.
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residentsOver 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.