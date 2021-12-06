Dutch Growers hosts festive furry friend photo-op to raise funds for Saskatoon Dog Rescue
Dutch Growers gave dog owners the chance to take some festive photos with their furry friends Sunday.
People could pay to get photos taken with their dogs in front of festive holiday displays.
One photo cost $30 while two cost $45, with proceeds going towards the Saskatoon Dog Rescue.
Jordana Konblauch, fundraising director for the Saskatoon Dog Rescue, said adoptions have slowed during the pandemic, adding any extra money they can raise will go a long way.
"It’s going towards paying for vet bills, supplies, as well as supporting our spade and neuter program that we do with northern rural communities, communities that don’t have access to veterinary care,” Konblauch said. “We take females out of the community and we return them back to help with over population problems that they're facing up north."
Dutch Growers was expecting anywhere from 75 to 100 group photos.
