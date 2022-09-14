Dwayne's Home building declared a 'significant safety risk' after 18 fire events this year

The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames at the now-empty building on 100 Avenue and 102 Street was reported around 4:20 a.m.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the inside and outside, using a ladder truck set up on 101 Street behind the building.

At 5:09 a.m., the fire was declared under control and at 5:43 a.m., it was considered out.

No civilians were hurt. One firefighter was assessed by EMS on scene "as a precaution," EFRS said.

Several roads nearby were closed while fire crews were on scene, but traffic was reopened by 6:30 a.m. At that time, just fire investigators were on scene.

Dwayne's Home was previously a transitional housing facility.

EFRS says there have been 18 fire events at the property this year, and the Community Property Safety Team (CPST), a division of EFRS, has declared the building a significant safety risk to the public.

The CPST has issued two orders under the Municipal Government Act to the owner of the building to secure the building, install security fencing, and provide on-site security 24 hours a day to prevent unauthorized entry.

A spokesperson for EFRS says the owner has appealed the order to the Community Standards and Licence Appeal Committee.

That appeal will be heard on Sept. 20.

The city approved a rezoning proposal for the site on July 5 from a residential mixed-use zone, to a site specific control provision, which would allow for a multi-unit residential building to be built at the site.

The building could be a maximum of six storeys, a maximum of 215 units, a maximum floor area ratio of 4.0, with site access remaining on the existing north-south lane.

The city is currently reviewing an application to demolish the building, but officials say no development or building permit applications for the site have been submitted yet.

The city says while redevelopment plans may be underway, the property owner must still ensure the existing building remains safe and secure.