Dynamite, drugs seized as police arrest suspected traffickers in Victoria, Langford

Three men and one woman in British Columbia's capital region could face drug-trafficking and weapons charges after Mounties seized a stash of contraband, including a brick of cocaine and a stick of dynamite.

The West Shore RCMP's drug organized crime unit began investigating the group in February and executed search warrants on two residences in Langford and Victoria.

During the searches, police seized a brick of suspected cocaine weighing over a kilogram, plus an additional 17 ounces of suspected cocaine and 15 ounces of suspected fentanyl packaged in 150 individual bags.

Investigators also uncovered approximately six ounces of suspected MDMA, three dozen bottles of codeine syrup, 1,000 unidentified pills and more than $68,000 in cash.

Police say two replica handguns were seized from the properties along with a stick of dynamite and a detonating cord.

The explosive was surrendered to the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team for disposal.

Three men and one woman between the ages of 29 and 40 were arrested in the sweep. Mounties say charges related to drug trafficking and possession of explosives are forthcoming.

"The drugs, money and explosive device seized in this investigation has significantly impacted the drug trade in the West Shore," Cpl. Kevin Pollock of the West Shore RCMP's drug and organized crime unit said in a release Wednesday.

"Hundreds of lives would have been affected and possibly lost to the overdose crisis by the sale of these drugs."