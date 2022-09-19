E-bike charger listed as cause of $750,000 townhouse fire
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor fire officials say an e-bike charger caused a townhouse fire on Grandview Street.
Crews were called to the fire in the 2900 block of Grandview Street before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials say the cause was accidental and the area of origin was an e-bike recharging.
“Make sure you use the proper charger when charging batteries,” states a social media post from Windsor fire.
No injuries were reported, but six people were displaced.
The estimate of damage is $750,000.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.
