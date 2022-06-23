E-bike rider dies in Aurora collision
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Newmarket man has died following a collision in Aurora involving an electronic bike and another vehicle.
Investigators with York Regional Police are appealing to witnesses to the deadly collision that happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Yonge Street and Gilbert Avenue.
Police say the 26-year-old e-bike rider was pronounced dead in the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Volvo, was not injured.
There was no word on any charges.
Police ask anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
-
Ottawa police calling in RCMP support for Canada Day festivitiesOttawa police are calling in support from the RCMP for Canada Day festivities, as the service prepares for possible protests over Canada's birthday.
-
UCP leadership candidates explain stances on provincial police force, Alberta Sovereignty ActThree of the candidates running to be leader of the United Conservative Party believe Alberta should create its own provincial police force while others believe Albertans should be further consulted.
-
Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of seasonThe Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.
-
North Bay police celebrate Pride Month with new ball cap and uniform patchesIf they choose to, North Bay police officers will be sporting new ball caps and Velcro patches on their uniforms for the rest of the month.
-
Huntsville crash sends two people to hospitalOPP in Huntsville are investigating after two vehicle crash sent two people to hospital on Thursday evening.
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBAThe Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.
-
Music festivals, more late-night food and drink options part of Vancouver mayor's vision for improved nightlifeOn Thursday, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the launch of a new Office for Night Time Economy aimed at boosting Vancouver's nightlife.