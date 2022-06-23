E-bike rider dies in Aurora collision

A Newmarket man has died following a collision in Aurora involving an electronic bike and another vehicle.

Investigators with York Regional Police are appealing to witnesses to the deadly collision that happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Yonge Street and Gilbert Avenue.

Police say the 26-year-old e-bike rider was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Volvo, was not injured.

There was no word on any charges.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.