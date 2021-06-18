E-bike rider injured in North Bay collision; OPP looking for witnesses

An e-bike rider was injured Thursday evening while riding on the North Bay bypass at O'Brien Street.

Ontario Provincial Police are hoping witnesses to the collision will contact them and help with the investigation.

Police said in a news release Friday that a white car collided with the e-bike around 7:50 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the North Bay OPP at (705) 495-3878 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.