E-bike rider seriously injured after collision with cyclist in Trinity-Bellwoods
A male e-bike rider is seriously injured following a collision with a cyclist in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood on Monday evening.
Toronto police say it happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.
Paramedics tell CP24 the e-bike rider was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear, however police say the cyclist did not remain at the scene.
The cyclist is described as a white man in his 60s with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and had a black square delivery bag, according to police.
COLLISION:
Queen St W/Ossington Ave
7:15pm
-E-bike & cyclist involved
-Cyclist left the scene;
-M/W, 60's, gray hair, gray beard, wearing a red jacket & black square delivery bag
-e-bike driver transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries#GO1347647
^lm
-
Time is running out for debates in N.B. legislatureTime is running out to debate Bills in New Brunswick’s legislature on district education councils in the anglophone sector and local governance commission.
-
Poll finds Manitoba NDP holds comfortable lead over Tories ahead of fall electionNew polling data found if an election were held tomorrow, Manitoba would likely have a new government at the helm.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.