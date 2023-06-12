E-bike rider seriously injured after collision with cyclist in Trinity-Bellwoods

A male e-bike rider is seriously injured following a collision with a cyclist in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood on Monday evening.

Toronto police say it happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

Paramedics tell CP24 the e-bike rider was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear, however police say the cyclist did not remain at the scene.

The cyclist is described as a white man in his 60s with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and had a black square delivery bag, according to police.

COLLISION:

Queen St W/Ossington Ave

7:15pm

-E-bike & cyclist involved

-Cyclist left the scene;

-M/W, 60's, gray hair, gray beard, wearing a red jacket & black square delivery bag

-e-bike driver transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries#GO1347647

^lm