E-bike rider seriously injured in Mississauga collision
CP24 Web Writer
Joshua Freeman
One person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision involving a car and an e-bike in Mississauga.
Peel police say the e-bike and a car collided around 6:20 a.m. at Mavis Road and Courtneypark Drive.
The adult rider of the e-bike was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The intersection was shut down as police investigated the collision, but has since reopened.
-
N.S. announces $2.6M for safe, supportive housing for people leaving custodyNova Scotia has announced $2.6 million in funding to go towards safe and supportive housing for people transitioning out of correctional facilities in the province.
-
Vinyl record sales surpass CDs for first time in 35 yearsVinyl records are now immensely popular and for the first time in more than three decades, have surpassed the sale of CDs.
-
TTC responds to outrage over online reporting options of safety concerns on transitSome Torontonians are calling out the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) new web form, saying one of the safety concerns that can be reported is “cruel and unacceptable” as it appears to target unhoused individuals in the city.
-
How Winnipeggers can celebrate St. Patrick’s DaySt. Patrick’s Day is officially on Friday, and there are several events Friday and Saturday to help Winnipeggers get into the spirit.
-
Ontario's integrity commissioner pauses probe into complaint over Ford stag partyOntario’s integrity commissioner is hitting pause on a request from the NDP to investigate whether Premier Doug Ford acted improperly in relation to his daughter’s stag and doe party.
-
Two men arrested for throwing pop cans at moving vehicles: P.E.I. RCMPThe RCMP on Prince Edward Island says two 18-year-old men have been arrested for allegedly throwing pop cans at moving vehicles.
-
Calgary police seek driver in hit-and-run that left woman injuredPolice are looking for a driver who left the scene after striking a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning.
-
Gimli council passes bylaw to boost salariesGimli's mayor and councillors will be getting a boost to their pay cheques.
-
Flair Airline flight from Vancouver to Arizona canceled due to bird strikeA flight scheduled to travel from Vancouver to Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday was cancelled due to a bird strike, according to Flair Airlines.