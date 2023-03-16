E-bike rider seriously injured in Mississauga collision

One person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision involving a car and an e-bike in Mississauga.

Peel police say the e-bike and a car collided around 6:20 a.m. at Mavis Road and Courtneypark Drive.

The adult rider of the e-bike was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection was shut down as police investigated the collision, but has since reopened.