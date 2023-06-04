E-bike rider taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge

An e-bike rider was taken to hospital after a crash in Cambridge involving a black Ford truck, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

Police said the crash occurred on Dunbar Road near Hespeler Road on Saturday around 8 p.m.

The rider of the e-bike was a 23-year-old Cambridge man who was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck is a 40-year-old man from London. He was not injured.

A section of Dunbar Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

According to WRPS, the driver has been charged with failure to yield from a private drive under the Highway Traffic Act

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam to call 519-570-9777, extension 8856.