E-bike sales surge as fuel prices drive people away from gas-powered vehicles

With gas prices reaching record highs, some people are looking for new ways to save money and stay away from the pumps.

While electric vehicles are in high demand some are taking it a step further.

The impact of high fuel prices is stretching further by the day with some companies now imposing surcharges on certain services. While some drivers are finding alternate solutions, others are ditching the cars all together.

Opting for two wheels rather than one – a rapidly growing trend taking off in the capital.

"Definitely seeing a big increase and demand for electric bicycles, and it's just really spiked in the last couple of day because of gas prices. People are starting to see this as a long-term problem," said William Leishman, Owner of Scooteretti, an e-bike shop in the ByWard Market.

Leishman’s shop has seen a rapid spike in demand for electric bikes and he says sky-high fuel prices are the latest driver of business.

"A lot of the families that we're starting to see coming in have two vehicles, they're thinking about getting rid of one and having an electric bike as an alternative to an automobile,” he said.

“We're starting to see cargo bikes become more popular where you can carry one or two children plus a load of cargo in the back if you really wanted to. It's really a car replacement.”

This comes as fuel prices in Ottawa actually dropped this weekend. Gas was $1.61 at Pioneer on Industrial Avenue Saturday, driving some there for the best deal.

“Gas prices in Gatineau are $1.92 a couple days ago, went down to $1.86 and I knew Ottawa was cheaper and I had to run some errands so I said I'll do everything at one time," said one man who came from Gatineau.

However, the dip is not expected to stick, prices will climb again and drivers say it's taking a toll.

"Just been something I've been paying more attention to lately. I used to not really care when I had to fill up, now I’m paying a lot of attention to the prices," a driver told CTV News.

"I try not to drive around as much, and only fill up a bit at a time and hope that prices go the other way at some point," said another driver.

The impact is also being felt by businesses. Uber will now levy a surcharge on service for ride sharing and food delivery – experts say that’s just the start.

"I do expect it across the economy, a wide number of industries, significant surcharges to offset the increased cost of fuel," said economist Ian Lee.

And while Russia's war in Ukraine is what's pushing prices at the pumps to record levels, experts say there is no timeline for sustained relief.