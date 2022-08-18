E-bike stolen from Nanaimo hospital worker while on shift

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a stolen e-bike that was swiped outside of the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Wednesday night.

Police say a hospital worker reported his bike stolen after he got off his shift at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The worker told police that he locked the e-bike in front of the hospital at 8 p.m. Wednesday, when his shift began. When his shift ended nearly 12 hours later, the worker found that his bike – along with a helmet and lock – were stolen.

The e-bike is described as a teal Liv Amiti e-bike. An image of the stolen bike can be found above, while a stock photo of the e-bike can be found below.

Anyone with information on the bike is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file #2022-28684.