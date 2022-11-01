iHeartRadio

E-bike struck by vehicle on Dougall Avenue


Emergency crews responded to a crash on Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving an e-bike and a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Windsor police were called to the incident on Dougall Avenue, just south of Tecumseh Road around 2:35 p.m.

CTV News Windsor reporter Travis Fortnum was on scene and says the man was conscious and getting into an ambulance.

Police say one person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

12