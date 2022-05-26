E-biker in Elliot Lake injured by vehicle leaving driveway

Police in Elliot Lake are investigating after the driver of an e-bike was injured Wednesday afternoon.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at 3 p.m. regarding a collision on Hillside Drive South.

"Investigation determined that a car was exiting a private property," police said in a news release Thursday.

"An E-bike was travelling eastbound on Hillside Drive South and collided with the car."

The driver of the e-bike was injured and taken to hospital by Algoma paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.