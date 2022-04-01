iHeartRadio

E.C. Row Expressway lane restrictions postponed until April 11

E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)

Lane restrictions on E.C. Row Expressway have been postponed until April 11.

The City of Windsor had previously announced the lane closures would start on April 4.

E.C. Row will have closures in both directions between Huron Church Road and Howard Avenue for about 16 weeks for road reconstruction.

City officials expect to release more details on the road work next week.

