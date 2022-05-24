E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp to close temporarily at Dominion Avenue

The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about an upcoming off-ramp closure on E.C. Row Expressway.

The eastbound off-ramp at Dominion Avenue will be closed for approximately four hours for road rehabilitation work.

The temporary closure is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Coco Paving is doing the construction work.

The Expressway is undergoing millions of dollars of upgrades this spring and summer.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.