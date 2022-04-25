E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp closure announced

There’s another E.C. Row Expressway closure for Windsor motorists to be aware of.

The southbound Howard Avenue on-ramp to westbound E.C. Row will be closed for catch basin repair.

It will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 28.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the construction zone.

City officials previously announced a $10-million overhaul rebuilding E.C. Row Expressway. That construction began April 11 and is expected to last about 16 weeks. The expressway will have closures in both directions between Huron Church Road and Howard Avenue.