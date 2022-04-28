E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for Dominion and Dougall

The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about more E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.

The eastbound E.C. Row on-ramp at Dominion Boulevard and off-ramp at Dougall Avenue will be closed intermittently for road repairs.

The work will be ongoing until Monday, July 25, 2022 (weather permitting).

Coco Paving Inc. is doing the work.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.