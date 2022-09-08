E.C. Row Expressway reopens after crash near Jefferson

Windsor police have reopened the westbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway after a collision.

Officers responded to the crash at E.C. Row and Jefferson at 8:06 a.m. on Thursday.

The westbound lanes of the Expressway were closed at Lauzon Parkway to Central.

Police say there were minor injuries.

The road reopened around 9 a.m.

