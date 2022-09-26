E.C. Row Expressway reopens after three-vehicle crash

Windsor police have reopened E.C. Row Expressway after a crash on Monday morning.

Officers were called to E.C. Row at Dominion around 8:16 a.m.

EC Row Expy West bound at Dominion Blvd is now open to traffic. Thank you for your patience #YQGtraffic -14398

Police say the collision involved three vehicles.

One person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on charges.