E. coli at Manitoba beaches 'briefly above' safe levels: Province
The water quality at Manitoba's beaches are just hovering at recreational levels, according to this week's provincial beach report.
Water quality testing by Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks show that E. coli levels were within "recreational water quality objectives" at most beaches monitored from July 8 – 14.
The report says E.coli counts were above safe levels from July 11-13 at both Delta Beach on Lake Manitoba, and Sunset Beach on Lake Winnipeg. Beach advisory signs have been posted at Sunset Beach as a result.
In Westman, an algal bloom sampled at Oak Lake on July 11 showed a high amount of blue-green algal cells, however toxin levels were low. First level algae advisory signs have been posted at Oak Lake Beach.
Manitobans are reminded to avoid swimming in water where algal blooms are visible, and to prevent pets from drinking water along the shoreline. Most small water-treatment systems are unable to remove algal toxins. Therefore, cottage owners should avoid drinking water when algal blooms are present.
More information about Manitoba beach conditions can be found here.
-
Art and performance a win at Churchill SquareThere was good weather and a great turnout this year for the partnership of two Edmonton summer festivals which wrapped up Sunday.
-
Former Vegas forward Mattias Janmark becomes newest Edmonton OilerThe Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnoutAs of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples ChurchAfter two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissionerThis week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
‘Any gun violence unacceptable’ Tory says after rash of weekend shootingsToronto Mayor John Tory is speaking out after a rash of gun violence in the city over a busy weekend, including one fatal shooting in the heart of the downtown core.
-
B.C.'s Camryn Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championshipCanada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shootingA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown SaskatoonThere was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.