E. Coli outbreak declared at 6 Calgary daycares, 5 other area sites

Alberta Health Services has declared an E. coli outbreak at six Calgary daycares and five other sites that share a central kitchen.

AHS has issued closure orders for the Fueling Brains daycare locations at Braeside, Bridgeland, Centennial, McKnight, New Brighton and West 85th as well as for Braineer Academy, Kidz Space, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch School and Vik Academy in Okotoks.

They are ordered to remain closed until issues are resolved.

AHS says 17 lab-confirmed are linked to the outbreak, 12 people have been hospitalized, and up to 50 children visited a hospital because of it, AHS said in a media release.

Families with children who attend the locations will be sent letters cautioning them of the outbreak.

The predominant symptom of an E. coli is diarrhea, which may contain blood. Other symptoms include stomach cramping and, in some people, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms typically appear one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria.

People concerned about the outbreak or who are showing symptoms are asked to call 8-1-1. If children begin to show symptoms, visit an urgent care clinic, an emergency department or a family doctor as soon as possible.