E-scooter company offering discounts for low-income users in Ottawa

One of the companies supplying e-scooters in Ottawa is now offering a discount for low-income users.

Neuron Mobility says it has half-price ‘Concession Passes’ for users eligible for a variety of support programs. The discount is compatible with the First Nations and Inuit Home and Community Care program, Veteran's Service Card, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement, along with others.

The full list is on the Neuron app.

“We’re thrilled to offer Concession Passes in Ottawa, as part of our global Neuron Access program, to make our services more accessible and affordable in underserved communities,” said Neuron Canada’s Ankush Karwal. “Our hope is that these Concession Passes will have a meaningful impact on low-income users, by expanding their mobility options.”

Neuron says the eligibility status of Concession Pass holders is valid for 12 months and can be renewed after. Users are required to demonstrate their enrollment in an eligible government support program to qualify.

The pass gives users unlimited rides for 90 minutes per day with no additional unlocking fees. The company says this will result in daily fares equivalent to as low as $1.50 when calculated over the duration of the pass. By comparison, regular single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the vehicle and 35 cents per minute thereafter.