E-scooter driver involved in collision remains in hospital

The driver of an e-scooter involved in a serious crash with an SUV last month remains in critical condition in hospital.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. July 23 in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

Police say the driver remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

No other details have been released at this time.