E-scooter rentals might be coming to Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh is considering an E-Scooter Pilot Program.

The Bird Canada program would run from May 19 until Sept. 30, according to a report going to council Tuesday night.

Administration is recommending that 30 e-scooters be put into circulation in the town.

The plan would allow riders on the riverfront pathway to the north, Brighton Road to the east, Tecumseh Road to the south and a seamless boundary, so riders can use the e-scooters in both Tecumseh and Windsor.

Bird Canada already has an agreement for scooters in Windsor, up to the shared boundaries at Tecumseh.

The company would be responsible for educating riders how to properly use the e-scooters, as well as maintain all devices by conducting daily inspections.

The report says there would be no cost for the town.