E-scooter rider transported to hospital with minor injuries after collision

Waterloo regional police say a man riding an e-scooter in Waterloo was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a collision with an SUV.

Police said the crash happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. in the James Street and King Street North area of Waterloo.

The crash involved a 33-year-old Kitchener man and a 20-year-old woman who was driving the SUV.

Police said the operator of the e-scooter was travelling north when he was struck by a white SUV attempting to turn north from James Street onto King Street North.

The rider was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.