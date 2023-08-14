E-scooter rider transported to hospital with minor injuries after collision
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police say a man riding an e-scooter in Waterloo was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a collision with an SUV.
Police said the crash happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. in the James Street and King Street North area of Waterloo.
The crash involved a 33-year-old Kitchener man and a 20-year-old woman who was driving the SUV.
Police said the operator of the e-scooter was travelling north when he was struck by a white SUV attempting to turn north from James Street onto King Street North.
The rider was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
