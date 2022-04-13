E-scooters an early, resounding success in Lethbridge

It’s only been a few days since Neuron Mobility introduced e-scooters and e-bikes to Lethbridge, but they’ve already been a big success.

E-scooters have often been seen as a great way to get around, and it’s no different in Lethbridge.

With the service spanning 47 kilometres across south and west Lethbridge, many people are already seeing the potential for growth.

“People are able to catch their scooter from wherever in town. Bring it on downtown, it’s very easy to do your shopping, leave it outside a store for 10 minutes, get back on it and continue on your way,” said downtown Lethbridge community director Sarah Amies.

“I think we’re going to find Neuron gains a great deal of traction.”

Downtown business owners are already seeing positive results from the scooters. In a car, you have to find parking and pay for it, which can be a hassle.

But e-scooters offer a convenient alternative to shoppers, allowing them to zip around and enter any store they like on a whim.

“We’ve definitely seen them up and down the sidewalks for sure. We’ve had a few people use them and come in,” said Analog Books owner Penny Warris. “I think as soon as the weather cooperates, we’ll see a huge uptake on them.”

Neuron scooters only cost $1.15 for single-use rides with a charge of $0.35 a minute, which can make them an even better option than driving in some situations.

“I think it’s a great and convenient way to be more environmentally friendly right now, especially with the gas prices so high,” said Chamber of Commerce manager Dominika Wojcik.

While e-scooters have many practical benefits, some people enjoy them just because they’re fun.

“You see people with them out there and people are having fun with it. It seems to be a good program,” said King of Trades owner Hunter Heggie.

To use the scooters, you need to download the Neuron app from the app store or google play, and be 18 or older to ride.

There are 250 e-scooters and 50 e-bikes in Lethbridge but if demand is steady that could be increased to 500 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes.

With files from Jayden Wasney