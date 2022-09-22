E-scooters can now be approved for use by Sask. municipalities: SGI

E-scooters could soon be approved for use in municipalities throughout Saskatchewan, thanks to new regulations from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

SGI issued new provincial regulation to allow municipalities to let e-scooters on public roads, something not previously allowed.

The framework was developed following consultation between municipalities, law enforcement and safety organizations and was viewed as an eco-friendly mode of transportation, according to a release from SGI.

Under the regulations, e-scooters can only be allowed on roads with a speed of 50 km/hr or less and cannot operate at a speed greater than 24 km/hr. The operator must be at least 16-years-old and wear a helmet.

In the release, Don Morgan, minister responsible for SGI, said the new regulations serve public demand and provide authority to municipalities.

“These regulations give significant consideration to safety, to help ensure people can ride e-scooters while minimizing risk,” he said.

Municipalities, as well as provincial and national parks, will have the authority to create bylaws around the use of e-scooters. If a municipality does not pass a bylaw, e-scooters will still not be allowed on public roads in that community.

E-scooters won’t need to be registered and won’t require a driver’s license but operators must follow municipal bylaws and regulations.