E-scooters could get green light to cruise on London streets

Londoners frustrated by soaring gas prices might soon have another option for getting around.

Already seen zipping around London, electric scooters may soon get permission from city hall to operate on London streets — but sidewalks would be a no-go.

A report to the Civic Works Committee (CWC) recommends London participate in a provincial pilot project for personal e-scooters.

“We are recommending developing a bylaw so they can be fully functional in London with rules. The rules would be very similar to the rules for a bicycle,” explains Jay Stanford, director of climate change, environment, and waste. “They would not be allowed to operate on a sidewalk.”

Meanwhile, an e-scooter share system is not recommended at this time.

Stanford says the hop-on-hop-off rentable scooter model is already being studied in Windsor and Ottawa, so London will await those results before making a decision.

The provincial pilot project to study e-scooters will end on Dec. 31, 2024.

Councillors on the committee will consider the staff report on June 21.