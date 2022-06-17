E-scooters could get green light to cruise on London streets
Londoners frustrated by soaring gas prices might soon have another option for getting around.
Already seen zipping around London, electric scooters may soon get permission from city hall to operate on London streets — but sidewalks would be a no-go.
A report to the Civic Works Committee (CWC) recommends London participate in a provincial pilot project for personal e-scooters.
“We are recommending developing a bylaw so they can be fully functional in London with rules. The rules would be very similar to the rules for a bicycle,” explains Jay Stanford, director of climate change, environment, and waste. “They would not be allowed to operate on a sidewalk.”
Meanwhile, an e-scooter share system is not recommended at this time.
Stanford says the hop-on-hop-off rentable scooter model is already being studied in Windsor and Ottawa, so London will await those results before making a decision.
The provincial pilot project to study e-scooters will end on Dec. 31, 2024.
Councillors on the committee will consider the staff report on June 21.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
-
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown HamiltonFire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
-
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid moreThe soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variantsOn Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
-
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigenous Peoples MonthHosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.
-