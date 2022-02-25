EACOM now officially owned by timber giant Interfor

EACOM is a familiar name to many northern Ontarians but there's a new name everyone will soon be getting used to: Interfor.

The Western Canadian forestry giant has purchased EACOM and will be running nine operations, including those in northern Ontario.

Éric Larouche is a senior vice-president at Interfor, formerly of EACOM. Larouche will oversee forestry operations in eastern Canada including facilities in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, Gogama, Nairn Centre and Elk Lake.

He said this is something to be celebrated.

"I'm very excited about what the future holds for us in many ways," said Larouche. "No. 1, joining with Interfor is a game-changer for us in the east."

Larouche said the move now makes them part of a family of 35 mills. He also said Interfor has come in with a light touch and people shouldn't notice any drastic changes.

The company has a history of fixing assets. Many of its currently facilities are already equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

"This will raise in the bar in the east," Larouche said. "They're buying a professional operating platform to continue their growth as this is the fastest-growing lumber company in the world."

"The how matters and it really defines who we are. We have a similar structure," he said. "And it's important."

The forestry sector has been through a wild few months, hitting industry highs for its product last year in the midst of the pandemic.

Things have started to settle down and that has companies like Interfor looking ahead.

Employees in northeastern Ontario were surprised with $500 welcome bonuses to the company upon the news being released Wednesday.

"I don't expect any change," Larouche said.

"We're going to continue doing what we're doing, like I said, the how matters to us, fostering good relationships with our communities, fostering good relationships with the First Nations surrounding us and our communities, working on diversity and inclusion in the workplace and making sure we're creating an environment where we can be defined as an employer of choice."

Major employer

Interfor is one of the major employers in the Township of Nairn and Hyman. Nairn Centre is located directly between Sudbury and Espanola.

"I'm excited to see what new opportunities Interfor will bring to the table for the north and for Nairn and Hyman," said Mayor Fred Diebel. "I look forward to working with the new ownership for the best interests of our community."

"We're pretty excited by the news," said Christy Marinig, executive director of Timmins Economic Development Corp.

"The EACOM site in Timmins is very productive, it's a very high value mill and we certainly appreciate the business in the City of Timmins and we'd like to see Interfor make some investments as far as making Timmins a head office for their operations."

Marinig said the company has a lot of technology and knowledge and they're hoping some of that expertise is brought northeast.

She said a stable investment into an operation like this is always welcome news.

"Hopefully they'll see the investment potential in our region," she added.

Interfor's five operations in northeastern Ontario make up roughly 700 employees.