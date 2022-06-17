Eagles add Edmonton concert to Canadian tour
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An extension of the Eagles' "Hotel California" tour means the rock band will stop in Edmonton in September.
Tickets to the Sept. 20 show at Rogers Place go on sale on June 24 at 10 a.m. and presale a day earlier.
The tour, named after the band's best-known recording, started in 2019 in Las Vegas.
According to a concert announcement, each show features a full performance of the 1976 hit accompanied by an orchestra and choir.
The Eagles are touring in Europe throughout June.
The last time the Eagles performed in Edmonton was at Rogers Place in 2018.
